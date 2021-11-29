Membership : Access or Sign Up
Man United v Young Boys may switch to neutral venue due to Swiss Covid rules

New restrictions have created doubts around the staging of the match.

By Press Association Monday 29 Nov 2021, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,186 Views 0 Comments
Manchester United could be forced to play their final Champions League group game away from Old Trafford.
Image: Zac Goodwin/PA
Image: Zac Goodwin/PA

MANCHESTER UNITED’S CHAMPIONS League match against Young Boys next week may have to be switched to a neutral venue.

Switzerland imposed new restrictions on UK arrivals on Saturday night in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, meaning anyone coming from the UK would need to provide a negative Covid test and quarantine for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.

It’s understood that Uefa is trying to establish whether the Young Boys travelling party would be exempt from the regulations upon their return from Manchester.

If not, Champions League regulations state that the onus is on the home club to propose an alternative venue.

“If the home club fails to propose such suitable alternative venue within the aforementioned deadline, the Uefa administration will take a final decision on the match venue and/or match date,” the regulations state.

The regulations also state that Uefa “may reschedule matches if this ensures a match is played and allows the group stage to be completed accordingly”, but that all group stage matches must be finished by 31 December.

United’s place in the last 16 was secured with victory over Villarreal last week.

