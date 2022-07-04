Mandroiu's Lincoln move confirmed as Rovers suffer further blows ahead of Champions League tie

STEPHEN BRADLEY HAS confirmed that Danny Mandroiu looks to have played his last game for Shamrock Rovers as he closes in on a transfer to Lincoln City.

The Hoops forward has completed a medical with the League One club and the deal is expected to be announced early this week.

The 23-year-old was already going to miss tomorrow’s Champions League first-round qualifier with Hibernians of Malta because of an ankle injury, and Rovers will also be without the injured trio of Jack Byrne, Graham Burke and Neil Farrugia.

It’s an added headache for Bradley to contend with on the eve of a crucial fixture and despite Mandroiu likely to be out of action for between a month to five weeks, that has not deterred Lincoln from finalising the package in recent days.

While no official transfer fee has been confirmed, it is understood that a low five-figure sum, as per his contract which expires at the end of this League of Ireland season, was enough to trigger his release.

Bradley had also been approached to become Lincoln’s new manager in May but turned the opportunity down, with former Ireland and Liverpool winger Mark Kennedy since appointed.

Advertisement

“No, I don’t think so,” the Rovers boss said when asked if Mandroiu was likely to play for the club again.

“I think he will go soon enough. He’s done his medical and everything and they’re just discussing the other stuff. Like I said, he would have been out for a few weeks for us if he had been staying.

Stephen Bradley was speaking today. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

“He’s been brilliant for us. I don’t want to see him go, obviously, but his contract is up at the end of the year. He’s been brilliant for us. He came in and you hear all these stories that he’s this or he’s that, but he has been fantastic for us both on and off the pitch.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough of him. He was brilliant to work with and we wish him the very best because he has got great ability. And I hope he shows it. He’s top class.

“We’ve been really good and the club have been good at transfers over the last five years, protecting ourselves with long contracts and we understand where we are in the food chain in terms of selling players. That’s not an issue.

You have to accept that and understand that. We’re fine with that, it’s about trying to build that market for yourself and I think we’ve done OK. Sometimes it’s just unfortunate that sometimes contracts do run down. Both parties have tried over the last while to get him to stay.

“I couldn’t say a bad word about Danny. He’s been brilliant to deal with, it’s just one of those things. He wants to challenge himself somewhere else and, yeah, we just thank him for what he’s done and wish him the best.”

Bradley explained that Mandroiu’s move had been in the mix for the last few months and examining possible replacements has been a priority, with one striker already having been sounded out about a move to Tallaght Stadium.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“There are still a few options there for that player. We’ve spoken and we’ve met but there is so much to fall into place for these things to happen. Yeah [a striker].

“You always have to plan what’s coming. This [Mandroiu's exit] has always been in the background. We’ve been looking quite a bit but it has to be the right one.

Jack Byrne is not ready to return from a calf injury. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

“If it’s not the right one then we will wait until January. We won’t panic. We’ve got Rory [Gaffney], Graham [Burke], Aaron [Green] and Aidomo [Emakhu]. We’re Ok there, but if the right one comes we will definitely look to add.”

On the injury front ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Hibernians, Bradley confirmed that Byrne is still not ready to return from the calf injury which he suffered before last month’s mid-season break.

Burke also pulled up after just five minutes of training last Thursday while Farrugia has an issue with his calf and hip.