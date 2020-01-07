Liverpool star Mane lands African Player of the Year award

SADIO MANE HAS beaten Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez to the CAF African Player of the Year award for 2019.
Mane was a standout player as Liverpool went all the way in the 2018-19 Champions League, while he has also enjoyed a strong start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.
The Senegal international placed in the top three in each of the previous three years, finishing runner-up to Salah in 2017 and 2018, and third in 2016, when Mahrez came first.
