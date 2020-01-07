This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool star Mane lands African Player of the Year award

The Senegal international beat Reds team-mate Mohamed Salah and Man City’s Riyad Mahrez to the accolade.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 8:59 PM
Sadio Mane (file pic).
SADIO MANE HAS beaten Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez to the CAF African Player of the Year award for 2019.

Mane was a standout player as Liverpool went all the way in the 2018-19 Champions League, while he has also enjoyed a strong start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The Senegal international placed in the top three in each of the previous three years, finishing runner-up to Salah in 2017 and 2018, and third in 2016, when Mahrez came first.

More to follow…

