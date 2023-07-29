Sadio Mane set to join Ronaldo at Al Nassr as Saudi exodus continues

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE announced that Senegalese striker Sadio Mane was in talks “about a change of club” with reports suggesting he was destined for Saudi side Al Nassr.

The German champions left Mane out of a friendly match in Tokyo, posting on Twitter: “Sadio Mane is in contract negotiations about a change of club and is therefore not in the line-up today.”

The 31-year-old former Liverpool star is due to become the latest high profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league.

Bild and Kicker magazine reported he was on his way for the a medical with Al Nassr.

Advertisement

Mane would be another major signing for the club that pulled off the first coup of a raft of signings by Saudi clubs by luring Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Mane won the Champions League and Premier League in six seasons with Liverpool and was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s devastating front three with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Another player who looks set to head to Saudi Arabia is Allan Saint-Maximin after he confirmed he is to leave Newcastle this summer.

The French winger has been heavily linked with a £30million move to Al-Ahli.

The 26-year-old posted a farewell message on his Instagram account. “I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me.

“Of course during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it’s just so beautiful. I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Nathan Aki has extended his contract with the club to 2027.

The Netherlands international has prolonged his previous deal by two years, committing himself to the Etihad Stadium outfit for a further four seasons.

Ake was an integral member of Pep Guardiola’s squad during City’s memorable treble-winning 2022-23 campaign, making 41 appearances in all competitions.

Additional reporting from PA

– © AFP 2023