Seven Australian rugby league players boycott Pride jersey

Manly Sea Eagles will wear the new kit on Thursday.

Manly Sea Eagles will wear the new kit on Thursday.

SEVEN PLAYERS FROM Australian rugby league side Manly Sea Eagles will not play this week after refusing to wear the club’s one-off Pride jersey due to “cultural and religious” beliefs, the club’s coach revealed Tuesday.

The Sydney-based Sea Eagles will don the rainbow-themed uniforms for a crucial match against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday, a move unveiled earlier this week to promote inclusivity and respect.

It is the first time a club in the National Rugby League has had a Pride jersey, which shows support for the LGBTQ community.

But Manly coach Des Hasler apologised for the decision, saying it was a “significant mistake” for the club not to consult with players.

Advertisement

“None of the coaching staff nor the players had prior knowledge of the jersey. They are not wearing the jersey as it conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler told a press conference.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans said he would proudly wear the jersey on Thursday night, and the kit has already sold out on the club’s shop.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys told reporters that he respected the players’ position, but that Manly could have “handled it better”.

“I think that they showed some great leadership in supporting their players and that’s what we should do. But at the same time, recognise that sport is inclusive and is for everybody,” V’landys said.

Similar initiatives have been part of some Australian rules football teams for several years, such as the Sydney Swans and St Kilda, who played a Pride Game in June.

However, earlier this year, Haneen Zreika of the Greater Western Sydney Giants AFL women’s side, opted to not play in the competition’s Pride round citing her faith.

“I certainly hope this is resolved,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“It’s a good thing that sport is more inclusive … It’s important in Australian society that we respect everyone for who they are.”

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!