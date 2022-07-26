Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 26 July 2022
Advertisement

Seven Australian rugby league players boycott Pride jersey

The Sydney-based Sea Eagles will don the rainbow-themed uniforms for a crucial match against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 7:52 AM
38 minutes ago 1,938 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5825924
Manly Sea Eagles will wear the new kit on Thursday.
Manly Sea Eagles will wear the new kit on Thursday.
Manly Sea Eagles will wear the new kit on Thursday.

SEVEN PLAYERS FROM Australian rugby league side Manly Sea Eagles will not play this week after refusing to wear the club’s one-off Pride jersey due to “cultural and religious” beliefs, the club’s coach revealed Tuesday.

The Sydney-based Sea Eagles will don the rainbow-themed uniforms for a crucial match against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday, a move unveiled earlier this week to promote inclusivity and respect.

It is the first time a club in the National Rugby League has had a Pride jersey, which shows support for the LGBTQ community.

But Manly coach Des Hasler apologised for the decision, saying it was a “significant mistake” for the club not to consult with players.

“None of the coaching staff nor the players had prior knowledge of the jersey. They are not wearing the jersey as it conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs,” Hasler told a press conference.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans said he would proudly wear the jersey on Thursday night, and the kit has already sold out on the club’s shop.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys told reporters that he respected the players’ position, but that Manly could have “handled it better”.

“I think that they showed some great leadership in supporting their players and that’s what we should do. But at the same time, recognise that sport is inclusive and is for everybody,” V’landys said.

Similar initiatives have been part of some Australian rules football teams for several years, such as the Sydney Swans and St Kilda, who played a Pride Game in June.

However, earlier this year, Haneen Zreika of the Greater Western Sydney Giants AFL women’s side, opted to not play in the competition’s Pride round citing her faith.

“I certainly hope this is resolved,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“It’s a good thing that sport is more inclusive … It’s important in Australian society that we respect everyone for who they are.”

– © AFP 2022 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie