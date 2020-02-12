Manu Tuilagi returns to England training camp ahead of Ireland clash

ENGLAND BOSS EDDIE Jones has brought centre Manu Tuilagi back into England camp as they prepare for their Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham in two weekends’ time.

28-year-old Tuilagi missed last weekend’s win over Scotland after suffering a groin injury in England’s championship opener against France.

Tuilagi is on the comeback trail after a groin injury. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

However, Jones is hopeful of having the extremely powerful Tuilagi back in action for the visit of Andy Farrell’s Ireland to London on Sunday 23 February.

The Leicester Tigers man has joined England’s training camp in central London this week as he continues his rehabilitation, while Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade has also linked up with England as he continues his own recovery from an ankle injury.

A classy presence at outside centre, a return for Slade against Ireland would be another major boost for England.

Jones today named a 25-man squad for England’s training camp this week.

Sale Sharks back Cameron Redpath has linked up with Jones’ squad to gain experience and provide another body in training, while England say second row Courtney Lawes “has been rested.”

England training squad:

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Tom Curry (Sale), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens).

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter), Owen Farrell (Saracens, George Ford (Leicester), George Furbank (Northampton), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Ben Youngs (Leicester).