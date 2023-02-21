England's Tuilagi hit with four-match ban - but could still be eligible to face Ireland

ENGLAND CENTRE MANU Tuilagi has received a four-match ban after being sent off while playing for the Sale Sharks last weekend.

But the powerhouse midfielder could still be available to face Ireland in a Six Nations finale in Dublin on 18 March.

Tuilagi was sent off for an elbow to the head of Tommy Freeman during Sale’s Premiership defeat at Northampton on Saturday.

A disciplinary hearing issued a four-game ban but that will be reduced by one match if Tuilagi completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention course, which is designed to improve players’ tackle techniques.

The 31-year-old Tuilagi has been capped 50 times by England in an injury-hit career.

But he has failed to make it into the match-day 23 for England’s first two games under new coach Steve Borthwick, with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland in a Six Nations opener at Twickenham followed by a 31-14 second-round win over Italy.

