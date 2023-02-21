Advertisement
PA Tuilagi was sent off for an elbow to the head of Tommy Freeman during Sale's Premiership defeat at Northampton.
# Six Nations
England's Tuilagi hit with four-match ban - but could still be eligible to face Ireland
Tuilagi missed out on the England matchday 23 against Scotland and Italy, and is now set to miss the games against Wales and France.
46 minutes ago

ENGLAND CENTRE MANU Tuilagi has received a four-match ban after being sent off while playing for the Sale Sharks last weekend.

But the powerhouse midfielder could still be available to face Ireland in a Six Nations finale in Dublin on 18 March.

Tuilagi was sent off for an elbow to the head of Tommy Freeman during Sale’s Premiership defeat at Northampton on Saturday.

A disciplinary hearing issued a four-game ban but that will be reduced by one match if Tuilagi completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention course, which is designed to improve players’ tackle techniques.

The 31-year-old Tuilagi has been capped 50 times by England in an injury-hit career.

But he has failed to make it into the match-day 23 for England’s first two games under new coach Steve Borthwick, with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland in a Six Nations opener at Twickenham followed by a 31-14 second-round win over Italy.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
