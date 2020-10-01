England's Tuilagi and Lawes look set to miss Ireland game

MANU TUILAGI AND Courtney Lawes have emerged as doubts for England’s autumn internationals, including their date against Ireland at Twickenham on 21 November.

The significance of Tuilagi’s absence in particular cannot be underestimated given how Ireland have struggled in their last three fixtures against England’s physicality. Lawes, too, had an influential day against Ireland in this year’s Six Nations, although England have plenty of credible alternatives in his position.

The same cannot be said about their midfield options especially as in all three of England’s big recent wins over Ireland, Tuilagi’s presence has been a massive factor in the end results, not just in terms of his ability to get across the gainline but also in the way England used him as a decoy runner in their 12-point win at Twickenham in February.

A report in today’s Times of London said Tuilagi could be out for “months rather than weeks” after he injured his Achilles during Sale’s win over Northampton.

Lawes, who has an ankle injury, will find out next week if he will be back in time for the back-end of England’s autumn series – with the newly-created Autumn Nations Cup filling the void left by the absence of the traditional November series of internationals between European and Southern Hemisphere sides.

“Northampton Saints can confirm that Courtney Lawes sustained an ankle injury in last night’s defeat to Sale Sharks which requires further examination by a specialist next week, when the time frame for his recovery will become clearer,” said the club in a statement last night.