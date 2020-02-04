This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 February, 2020
England hope to have Tuilagi back fit to face Ireland

The powerful centre will miss this weekend’s Calcutta Cup clash.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 12:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,995 Views 1 Comment
Tuilagi tackled by France’s Bernard Le Roux.
ENGLAND HEAD COACH Eddie Jones has ruled centre Manu Tuilagi out of this weekend’s Six Nations clash away to Scotland.

However, the Australian says the Leicester star underwent an MRI which revealed a low grade groin strain and Jones hopes to have Tuilagi back available ahead of the 23 February meeting with Ireland in Twickenham.

Tuilagi lasted just 15 minutes of the the Six Nations opening weekend before being forced off with the injury as England fell to 24-17 defeat in Paris.

