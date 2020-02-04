England hope to have Tuilagi back fit to face Ireland

ENGLAND HEAD COACH Eddie Jones has ruled centre Manu Tuilagi out of this weekend’s Six Nations clash away to Scotland.

However, the Australian says the Leicester star underwent an MRI which revealed a low grade groin strain and Jones hopes to have Tuilagi back available ahead of the 23 February meeting with Ireland in Twickenham.

Tuilagi lasted just 15 minutes of the the Six Nations opening weekend before being forced off with the injury as England fell to 24-17 defeat in Paris.

