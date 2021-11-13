Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 13 November 2021
Mapimpi at the double as Springboks down Scotland

The hosts had led 10-8 at the break.

South Africa celebrate after the Autumn International match at BT Murrayfield Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MAKAZOLE MAPIMPI scored two tries as world champions South Africa beat Scotland 30-15 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland had led 10-8 at the break after a try by captain Stuart Hogg but Mapimpi’s converted score early in the second period saw the Springboks go five points clear.

Elton Jantjies then extended the lead with two further penalties to leave South Africa well in front at 21-10.

Hogg’s second try reduced the Springboks’ lead to five points but several further penalties, with Handre Pollard and Frans Steyn also getting on the scoreboard, helped South Africa record their seventh successive victory over Scotland.

South Africa, who opened their European campaign with a 23-18 win over Wales last week, round off their year against England at Twickenham on November 20 in a repeat of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

