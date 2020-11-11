BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 11 November 2020
Maradona to leave hospital following surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain

The 60-year-old is expected to continue his rehabilitation in Tigre, 30 kilometers north of Buenos Aires.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 8:50 PM
Dr Leopoldo Luque with Diego Maradona.
Image: Instagram
ARGENTINE FOOTBALL LEGEND Diego Maradona is expected to leave hospital, his doctor said, eight days after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona “has a signed discharge,” and could go home, Leopoldo Luque told reporters outside the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires.

“He’s coming out very soon,” the doctor said. Luque had earlier published on Instagram a photo of himself hugging the 60-year-old, who wore a bandage on his head.

Maradona is expected to continue his rehabilitation in Tigre, 30 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, near his daughter Giannina’s home.

“Diego has gone through perhaps the hardest time of his life,” his lawyer Matias Morla said earlier today, adding it was a “miracle” that the clot “which could have taken his life, was detected.”

“What is needed now is family togetherness and being surrounded by health professionals,” said Morla. “With the doctors and his family, Diego will be as he should be: happy.”

The World Cup-winning former Argentine captain underwent surgery last Tuesday to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull.

He had looked unwell during a brief appearance on 30 October to mark his 60th birthday at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the Argentine Primera Division team he coaches. He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not stay to watch his team’s game.

The following Monday, he was taken to hospital in La Plata, where the club is based, suffering from symptoms of anemia and dehydration. Tests revealed the blood clot, after which Maradona was transferred to a specialist clinic in the capital.

Maradona has been admitted to hospital three times in the last 20 years for serious health issues — two of which were potentially fatal — due to his drug and alcohol addictions. Now free of drugs, Maradona remains dependent on alcohol.

Last week, his doctor had said the football icon would require prolonged treatment in a clinic with different specialties than the current one. Maradona’s daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana have visited him daily at the clinic.

His oldest son, Diego Jr, who lives in Italy, announced last Thursday on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore would not be able to travel to Buenos Aires.

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

