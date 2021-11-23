Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 23 November 2021
Waterford sack manager Marc Bircham days before crucial relegation play-off game

Bircham announced he had been suspended by the club over a ‘difference of opinion’, and was sacked less than an hour later.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 9:05 AM
Marc Bircham, the now former manager of Waterford.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE TERMINATED the contract of manager Marc Bircham just three days before their most important game of their season, a promotion/relegation play-off with UCD. 

Waterford must beat UCD in a one-off game on Friday to retain their Premier Division status, but will do so without their manager after a remarkable morning at the club. 

Bircham announced he had been suspended by the club in a social media post just before 8am this morning, and would not be in charge of the play-off game. 

He signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the club in August. 

“After a brief TEXT conversation with the owner last night, and a difference of opinion on a couple of matters I have surprisingly been given a one week suspension meaning I will no longer be able to manage the team Friday night in the big play-off game!”, posted Bircham. 

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m a man of principles and I will stick to them. That leaves me to say I have the upmost confidence in the players and staff to finish off this amazing journey with the win they so richly deserve after the mammoth effort and professionalism they have applied. 

“Lastly to the fans for the massive part they have played in the team’s turnaround please don’t underestimate the role you have played. Let’s finish off the great escape.” 

Bircham captioned his statement, “Just when I thought this season couldn’t get any crazier!” 

40 minutes after posting his statement, Waterford announced Bircham was sacked. 

“Waterford FC have terminated the contract of Marc Bircham” read a very brief statement. “The club will be making no further comment at this time.” 

Bircham, a former coach at Millwall and QPR – both of whom he played for – was appointed to replace former Irish international Kevin Sheedy and made an instant impact, winning six of his first 12 games to take his side away from the threat of direct relegation. He also led his side to the FAI Cup semi-finals, but a ninth-placed finish means they must beat First Division side UCD to retain their top-flight status.

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

