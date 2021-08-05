Marc Bircham signs new two-year deal with Waterford

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced that manager Marc Bircham has signed a new two-year contract with the club, running until the end of the 2023 season.

Bircham, 43, took over at the RSC in May and following a slow start, has helped lift the club out of the relegation zone, with Waterford currently eighth in the Premier Division table.

“I’m delighted to get this sorted. It’s been a really enjoyable few months since I’ve arrived here and we’re building momentum around the club,” Bircham said.

“The owner Richard, chairman Mitch and everyone around the club are trying to build something great here and I want to be a part of that.

“Since I’ve come in I’ve really enjoyed the challenge, working with the staff and players every day has been great and we’ve really started to make progress so I’m thrilled to be able to put that stability in place and concentrate on our on-field work.”

In his playing days, Bircham represented Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Yeovil Town. He also held coaching roles at Millwall, QPR, Chicago Fire and Arizona United before joining Waterford earlier this season.

Waterford FC owner Richard Forrest added: “We’re delighted that Marc wants to be a part of what we’re trying to build here at Waterford FC. Marc has been a breath of fresh air around the club and you can really see the progress we’re making.

“On and off the pitch we’re looking to build the club and get us moving in the right direction.

“We’ve backed Marc, and he’s worked with myself and Mitch to bring is some quality players that will excite the fans in the RSC and around the country.

“Securing Marc is important for the club and ensures stability so we can focus on bringing the club forward. We hope to see as many fans as possible in the RSC this weekend and going forward to cheer on Marc and the team.”

