FAI appoint Marc Canham as their new Director of Football

THE FAI has appointed Marc Canham as Director of Football in a new role which will see him work on the association’s technical and development strategies.

Canham will join the FAI in August leaving his present role as Director of Coaching with the Premier League.

A UEFA Pro Licence coach and qualified Technical Director, Marc worked at the English FA from 2007 to 2012, working in grassroots football with Clubs and Schools, including the delivery of Coach Education, and then worked up to the Head of Academy Coaching role at Bristol City in 2012 before joining the Premier League in 2013.

During his nine years with the Premier League, he has been instrumental in the successful implementation of the Premier League’s Elite Player Performance Plan which has led to an increase in the number and quality of home-grown players playing in the Premier League and seen the progression of young home-grown coaches at Academy and First Team level.

“I am really excited to take up this opportunity to work in partnership with everyone in Irish football to build on the excellent work by so many to date and to realise the FAI’s onward vision for the future of the game,” said Canham.

“Collaboration and teamwork are the key values of how I work and operate. I look forward to working closely with everyone within the Irish game, from Grassroots to collaborating with our international managers as we bring the FAI’s Strategy 2022-2025 to life and change football for the better for every man, woman, boy and girl who plays our game.

“With the right commitment to an open and consultative approach, together we can deliver on the strategy in a positive and transformational manner.”

FAI CEO, Jonathan Hill, added: “Marc offers real experience in delivering change across complex football structures and stakeholders and we look forward to his leading such a process here as envisaged in our FAI Strategy 2022-2025.

“I trust his dynamic and all-inclusive approach will deliver across all levels of our game, proactively addressing both opportunities and challenges within the Irish game itself and I look forward to welcoming him to the FAI in August.”

In addition to this key appointment, the FAI is also delighted to announce that John Morling will take up his role as Senior Football Consultant next week.

A former manager of the Republic of Ireland Under-15s, Under-16 and Under-17 Men’s teams and Player Development Manager with the FAI, Morling was most recently employed as Academy Manager at Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, a role he held for almost 10 years.