Marc Guehi gets first England call but Marcus Rashford is left out

On your Marcs, get ready to go.

KYLE WALKER, MARCUS RASHFORD and Jadon Sancho were conspicuous by their absence from the latest England squad as Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi received a first call-up.

Gareth Southgate named a 25-man squad for the forthcoming Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Manchester City full-back Walker missed out, as did Manchester United pair Rashford and Sancho, while Ben White was back in the squad following a fine run of form at Arsenal.

Former Chelsea youngster Guehi captained England’s Under-21 side – managed by ex-Ireland star, Lee Carsley – during the last international break but has been rewarded for his fine form with a maiden senior call-up.

Southgate said: “With Marc he has had a really consistent season, I have been really impressed on and off the ball.

“In the biggest games he has been really calm, we know a lot about him from the junior teams. There are some centre-halves who are pushing and very close but we have chosen Marc and Ben White.”

Nick Pope returned in place of Sam Johnstone as one of three goalkeepers while Declan Rice and James Ward-Prowse also earned recalls.

Injuries ruled out Ben Chilwell and Kalvin Phillips, with Luke Shaw not only the sole Manchester United player in the squad but also the only recognised left-back.