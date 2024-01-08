Marc Ludden retires after 14 seasons and over 400 League of Ireland appearances

MARC LUDDEN HAS called time on his League of Ireland career after 14 seasons and over 400 appearances.

Ludden, 33, represented Treaty United, Galway United and Mervue United.

“All good things come to an end,” the defender wrote on Twitter as he announced the news this afternoon.

Marc Ludden brings to an end a League of Ireland career spanning over 400 appearances for Galway United, Treaty United and Mervue United.



Best of luck in retirement, @marc_ludden 👏#LOI | @TreatyUnitedFC pic.twitter.com/sVIEYSB1st — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) January 8, 2024

His statement reads:

“After 14 seasons and more than 400 games in the LOI, my time has come to retire. It has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“All of the players, fans, volunteers, coaches and managers I have played with and for, thank you for everything. I’ve met some incredible people along this journey and I will be forever grateful for the memories and the laughs. To Mervue United, Galway United and Treaty United, thank you for the opportunity and pleasure of putting on your jersey every week. It was an honour to represent my home county for so long, and I couldn’t have predicted how much I enjoyed the last three years playing with Treaty.

“To my family, especially my Mam and Dad, who travelled the length and breadth of the country to support me. You celebrated the wins and softened the losses. Thank you.

“Finally and most importantly, thank you to my wife Ciara for all these years of putting up with the highs and lows that go with LOI football. I wouldn’t I have been able to play so long without you by my side.

“Now the easy bit…becoming a fan and heading to EDP and Markets Field to support the lads in the future.

“All the best, Marc #3.”

