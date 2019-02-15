This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He could go back to Arsenal' - ex-Gunners star questions Sanchez decision to join Man United

Marc Overmars suspects that the Chilean might regret leaving the London club.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Feb 2019, 9:21 AM
47 minutes ago 1,291 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4494972
Sanchez has scored just five goals in 37 appearances for the Red Devils.
Image: Mike Egerton
Sanchez has scored just five goals in 37 appearances for the Red Devils.
Sanchez has scored just five goals in 37 appearances for the Red Devils.
Image: Mike Egerton

ALEXIS SANCHEZ “COULD go back to Arsenal,” claims former Gunners star Marc Overmars, with the Chilean likely to be questioning his decision to leave for Manchester United.

The 30-year-old forward made the call to depart Emirates Stadium during the 2017-18 campaign, as his contract in north London ran down.

Arsenal avoided seeing him drop into the free agent pool, with a trade deal put in place with Premier League rivals which saw them take Henrikh Mkhitaryan as Sanchez headed in the opposite direction.

Neither club has found much value in that agreement, with two proven performers struggling to produce their best amid lofty expectations.

Sanchez has flopped badly at United, with just five goals recorded in 37 appearances, and questions continue to be asked of the contribution being made by a man on a lucrative contract.

Overmars, who spent three years at Arsenal between 1997 and 2000, believes the South American may be regretting his move to Manchester, telling ADN Deportes:

I have great respect for Alexis because he did extremely well in Arsenal, I do not know if it was a good decision to leave.

“English football changes you, it turns you around, it took me a step forward. Arsene Wenger arrived a year before me, Dennis Bergkamp made a big impression in England, it was a fantastic time, I think we changed the history of the club a bit.”

While Sanchez enjoyed considerable success at Arsenal, finding the target 80 times in 166 outings, it has been a different story with United.

Speculation has already suggested that he may be moved on by the Red Devils on the back of a failed experiment.

It could be that he looks to retrace his steps, with Overmars of the opinion that a shock return to familiar surroundings could be made.

The Dutchman added: “This type of player was very important for Arsenal because that’s where they take you.

After Alexis, Arsenal tried to sign another player like that but he was not given, so he could go back to Arsenal.”

Sanchez penned a four-and-a-half-year contract upon his arrival at Old Trafford, with that deal intended to run through to the summer of 2022.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp almost became Bayern coach, says club president Hoeness
    Klopp almost became Bayern coach, says club president Hoeness
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Valencia take control of tie with two-goal defeat of Celtic
    ENGLAND
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie