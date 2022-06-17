Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 17 June 2022
Advertisement

Leeds sign Spanish midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern

Roca, 25, a former Spain Under-21 international, has joined on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jun 2022, 7:17 PM
39 minutes ago 777 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5793697
Marc Roca in action for Bayern.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Marc Roca in action for Bayern.
Marc Roca in action for Bayern.
Image: DPA/PA Images

LEEDS HEAD COACH Jesse Marsch has completed his third summer signing with the arrival of Spanish midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich.

Roca, 25, a former Spain U21 international, has joined on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £10.4million.

A Leeds statement said: “Leeds United can today announce Marc Roca will join the club on 1 July 2022 after an agreement was reached with FC Bayern Munich.

“The 25-year-old will join on a four-year-contract running until the summer of 2026, for an undisclosed fee.”

Roca, who won caps for Spain at U19 and U21 level, joined Bayern in October 2020 from Espanyol on a five-year deal, which was due to expire in the summer of 2025.

The deep-lying midfielder struggled to secure a regular starting place for the German champions under head coach Julian Nagelsmann, with nine of his 15 Bundesliga appearances coming off the bench.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Roca featured in a total of 24 games in all competitions for Bayern in just under two seasons, having impressed in LaLiga with Espanyol, where he played in over 100 matches.

Leeds’ first two summer signings, Brendan Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen, both joined from Marsch’s former club Red Bull Salzburg on five-year deals.

USA striker Aaronson and Denmark right-back Kristensen were signed for undisclosed fees, reported to be £24.7m and around £10m respectively.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie