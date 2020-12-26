Talisman Coetzee to depart 'deeply frustrated' Ulster at the end of the season

SOUTH AFRICAN BACK row Marcell Coetzee will depart Ulster and return home with their soon-to-be Pro Rugby rivals the Bulls at the end of the current season.

The Bulls rather crudely teased the move on Christmas Day, with Ulster fans’ fears realised a day later as the northern province confirmed Coetzee’s impending departure.

#BullsFamily24 we have the biggest festive gift for you ...EVER! So big .. So cool... We still trying to package it 😂 Check out our social platforms on Monday at 10h00 💪 Our BIGGEST signing for the year... literally 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZySFjWoVGt — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 25, 2020

“Having returned home during the first lockdown period in the summer, the 29-year-old expressed a strong desire to remain in South Africa amidst the ongoing uncertainty around the Coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said.

“On return to Belfast, the back-row remained committed to finding a route home at the conclusion of his fifth season at Kingspan Stadium.

“Today’s announcement – and the terms agreed for Coetzee’s release – enables Ulster Rugby and Head Coach Dan McFarland to move forward with recruitment for a long-term replacement.”

Ulster boss McFarland added: “Marcell has been a great performer for us on and off the field and I’m sure he will continue to bring his high-performance standards through until June.

“We have a talented squad that is growing in experience. We are looking to supplement and support that talent, particularly in the forwards, in line with our ambition to consistently compete for championships.”

Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie, however, was far less magnanimous, tweeting:

Deeply frustrated by this whole situation – come about very much against our wishes & we’ve had no option but to end up where we are. Nothing to do with IRFU or finances – entirely player (& Bulls) driven. Very disappointing, but we move on – doesn’t alter our course one bit.

Coetzee, for his part, said: “It all started during lockdown when I was back home for four months. My wife and I did a lot of thinking together about life and we also reflected on where I am in my career.

We decided to come back to Belfast with an open mind, but ultimately we miss home, the South African culture and way of life – and after five seasons the longing for home has just caught up with us.

“I must say Ulster have been absolutely superb to me, on and off the field during my career, and I feel I have grown as a person and as a player for the experiences the club has given me. Ulster will always have a special place in the hearts of my wife and I.”