Tuesday 13 April 2021
Coetzee granted early release from Ulster contract due to injury

Last month’s Pro14 defeat to Leinster will now represent his last game for the provice.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,647 Views 1 Comment
Marcell Coetzee will leave Ulster at the end of the month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Marcell Coetzee will leave Ulster at the end of the month.
Marcell Coetzee will leave Ulster at the end of the month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that they have agreed to release Marcell Coetzee from his contract early, with the South African now set to depart the province at the end of April.

Coetzee was due to leave Ulster at the end of the season having signed a three-year deal with South Africa’s Blue Bulls, despite having a year left to run on his contract at the Kingspan.

But the backrow will now leave the club on Friday, 30 April, with Ulster granting him an early release in order to rehab a hamstring injury.

Coetzee, 29, sustained the injury in last month’s Pro14 defeat to Leinster, which will now represent his last game for Ulster.

Ulster’s Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, said: “We have come to an agreement that will allow Marcell the time and space required to continue his rehab.

“I’d like to thank Marcell for his contribution to the province over the past five years and we wish him and wife, Chanelle the very best for their upcoming return home to South Africa.”

Coetzee joined Ulster at the start of the 2016-17 season and went on to play 57 times for the province following an injury-disrupted start to his time in Belfast.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

