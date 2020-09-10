This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Bielsa announces new Leeds deal ahead of Premier League opener against Liverpool

The Argentine coach and his newly-promoted side take on the champions at Anfield on Saturday evening.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 1:58 PM
1 hour ago
65-year-old Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MARCELO BIELSA HAS confirmed he is staying with Leeds for their first season back in the Premier League.

The Argentinian head coach guided Leeds back to the top flight after a 16-year absence in July but, despite the club insisting a new deal was due, an agreement has not been formally announced.

However, speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s season opener with Liverpool, Bielsa said:

I will be working the next season at Leeds United.”

The club did not immediately make an official announcement but Bielsa added: “Everything has been sorted. It’s definite that I will be here next season.”

Bielsa said Saturday’s trip to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp’s champions would be “a very special game”.

“They are one of the best teams in the world, with a fine system and very good players,” said the Argentinian.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

