This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boost for Leeds as Bielsa will remain as manager for next season

The Argentinian guided Leeds to third place in the Championship this season.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 28 May 2019, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,363 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4657557

LEEDS UNITED HAVE confirmed that manager Marcelo Bielsa will remain in charge of the club for next season.

Marcelo Bielsa File Photo Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. Source: Mike Egerton

Bielsa steered the club to a third place finish in his debut campaign in the Championship before they lost out in the play-offs at the semi-final stage against Derby.

The Argentinian native signed a two-year deal when first appointed in June 2018 and will now take up the option of remaining at the helm for that second campaign.

The news concerning Bielsa was confirmed today in a statement on the Leeds club website.

“Leeds United are delighted to confirm that Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season.

“Marcelo has met with the Board of Directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of Head Coach.

“Bielsa penned a two-year deal with the Whites in June 2018 with the club maintaining the right to extend or terminate the deal at the end of year one.

“During Marcelo’s debut season in English football, the team amassed a total of 83 points – the highest points total since promotion from League One during the 2009/10 season, playing an attractive brand of football which has helped Bielsa to become a popular figure amongst supporters.

“Vamos Leeds Carajo.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie