Boost for Leeds as Bielsa will remain as manager for next season

LEEDS UNITED HAVE confirmed that manager Marcelo Bielsa will remain in charge of the club for next season.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. Source: Mike Egerton

Bielsa steered the club to a third place finish in his debut campaign in the Championship before they lost out in the play-offs at the semi-final stage against Derby.

The Argentinian native signed a two-year deal when first appointed in June 2018 and will now take up the option of remaining at the helm for that second campaign.

The news concerning Bielsa was confirmed today in a statement on the Leeds club website.

“Leeds United are delighted to confirm that Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season.

“Marcelo has met with the Board of Directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of Head Coach.

“Bielsa penned a two-year deal with the Whites in June 2018 with the club maintaining the right to extend or terminate the deal at the end of year one.

“During Marcelo’s debut season in English football, the team amassed a total of 83 points – the highest points total since promotion from League One during the 2009/10 season, playing an attractive brand of football which has helped Bielsa to become a popular figure amongst supporters.

“Vamos Leeds Carajo.”

