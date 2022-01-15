Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 15 January 2022
Advertisement

Marcelo Bielsa pleased Leeds are discussing new deal with ‘best player’

Raphinha has starred for United since joining from Rennes in 2020.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 6:30 PM
47 minutes ago 1,446 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5655816
Raphinha (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Raphinha (file pic).
Raphinha (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MARCELO BIELSA believes Leeds have made “a great decision” by starting talks with star player Raphinha over an improved contract.

Raphinha, Leeds’ stand-out performer since they returned to the Premier League, has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old Brazilian signed a four-year contract when joining Leeds from Rennes for £17million in October 2020 and talks between his agent Deco and the Yorkshire club about a better deal are ongoing.

Bielsa, whose side return to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, said: “I think it’s a great decision. Raphinha is the best player in the team in all the senses.

“Physically he’s the best, technically he’s at the level of the best, his interpretation of the game is very good, very wise.

“He’s in the group of such a powerful nation in Brazil, he shines in the Premier League and he has the attention of all the big clubs in the world.”

Raphinha’s electrifying form for Leeds has been rewarded with four senior appearances for Brazil. He scored twice on his full debut for Tite’s side in a 4-1 World Cup qualifying win against Uruguay last autumn.

Bielsa said: “All of those things are something you guys know as much as me, nothing that I’m saying is new. As a result, the decision of the club can only be valued.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Leeds return to the London Stadium seven days after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham saw them exit the FA Cup at the first hurdle for the fourth season running under Bielsa.

They could be boosted by the possible returns of Patrick Bamford (hip), Rodrigo (heel) and Pascal Struijk (foot), but their squad remains threadbare with eight other first-team players ruled out.

Kalvin Phillips, skipper Liam Cooper, Joe Gelhardt, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell and Sam Greenwood remain unavailable, while Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts are suspended. The latter is also nursing a calf strain.

Leeds are eight points clear of the bottom three, while David Moyes’ high-flying Hammers are bidding to consolidate in the top four.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie