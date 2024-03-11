'If you’re not performing you don’t play regardless of where you’ve come from'

JON DALY HAS confirmed that he is not under any obligation to stick with on-loan Liverpool star Marcelo Pitaluga as his No.1 goalkeeper.

The St Patrick’s Athletic manager dropped the Brazilian in favour of Danny Rogers for Friday’s 1-0 win over Dundalk after an unconvincing start to the Premier Division season.

Pitaluga kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory away to Galway United on the opening night of the season before three defeats on the spin, and he also struggled at times in the President’s Cup loss to Shamrock Rovers.

His performance in the 3-1 defeat away to Waterford last Monday forced Daly into action, a decision the Saints boss admitted the 21-year-old didn’t agree with, although he is adamant it hasn’t dented his confidence.

“No. He’s a confident boy. He was surprised he was getting left out which I kind of like,” Daly said.

“That’s my job, as manager. I have to make these decisions. I felt for the good of the team, and himself, it was the right decision. We’ve kept a clean sheet. Danny looked assured.

“It’s like any position, if someone is not performing, the change is made. To be fair to Marcelo, he found it difficult at the start. It doesn’t mean he’s not a good goalkeeper. He’s had a couple of situations, the President’s Cup and last week in Waterford. He’s had a couple I felt he should have done better with.”

Pitaluga’s situation has even more of a spotlight on it given he arrived from Liverpool with high expectations.

“If we sent a player on loan we’d expect him to play. You’ve to understand you play on merit, and if you’re not performing or not playing well, you don’t play regardless of where you’ve come from,” Daly said.

“That’s one for Marcelo now. He’s to dig in and fight, and wait for Danny to give him the jersey back to give him the opportunity.

“I imagine Liverpool will want him to play. Same as fellahs we have out on loan. If Luke O’Brien doesn’t perform in Finn Harps and doesn’t play I won’t be picking up the phone to the manager to ask why he’s not playing. I’m sure they (Liverpool) will be understanding of the situation.”

Undefeated league leaders Shelbourne are the visitors to Richmond Park this Friday with Daly confirming that Rogers will continue between the posts. A broken thumb hampered him last season as Dean Lyness was signed and kept his place in the starting XI before joining Hamilton Academical in Scotland.

“That’s how football works. If you get an opportunity and do well, you stay in the team. Danny will feel it’s probably a long time coming, because of the opportunity he missed last year,” the St Pat’s boss said.

“It’s not like I’m putting in a goalkeeper who’s not tried and trusted. He’s a top class goalkeeper. I said to Danny that I’m really pleased to have him to step in and take that chance.

“Marcelo started the season, he’s not started to the levels he’d have hoped. He’s opening the door for Danny. Now it’s up to Danny to make sure he stays in the team. He has done enough to stay in the team.”