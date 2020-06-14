This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Marcelo takes knee as Real Madrid return with win

The victory came at a cost, as Eden Hazard suffered another injury.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 8:41 PM
Real Madrid's Marcelo kneels as he celebrates his goal.
Image: AP/PA Images
Real Madrid's Marcelo kneels as he celebrates his goal.
Image: AP/PA Images

REAL MADRID STAYED two points behind Barcelona after a 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday in a game which saw Marcelo take a knee and Eden Hazard suffer another injury.

In their first game in three months following the coronavirus suspension, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo all scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Brazilian defender Marcelo marked his 37th minute goal by taking a knee and raising a fist in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hazard, playing for the first time since February after undergoing ankle surgery in March, was replaced in the second half with what appeared to be a recurrence of the same injury.

More to follow

© – AFP 2020  

