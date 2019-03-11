This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Everton manager Silva charged with improper conduct over post-Newcastle antics

The Portuguese confronted referee Lee Mason after Saturday’s collapse at St James’ Park.

By AFP Monday 11 Mar 2019, 7:46 PM
14 minutes ago 260 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4535906
Everton boss Marco Silva.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Everton boss Marco Silva.
Everton boss Marco Silva.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

EVERTON MANAGER MARCO Silva has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association following his rant at referee Lee Mason and his assistants.

Silva stormed onto the pitch to confront Mason and his fellow officials after Everton blew a two-goal lead in their 3-2 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

He was strongly critical of the officials when he spoke to the media after the match, insisting that two of Newcastle’s goals were clearly offside.

Silva reserved particular criticism for one of Mason’s assistants, saying: “He is always seeing different things than what is normal.”

The former Watford boss has been charged with a breach of rule E3 and has been given until Thursday evening to respond to the charge.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was given a two-game touchline ban after being found guilty of breaching the same rule last month.

© AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Superb Ireland U20 tackles stifle Joseph before French star shows fair play
    Superb Ireland U20 tackles stifle Joseph before French star shows fair play
    Hungry Conan thrilled to slot back in alongside O'Mahony and Stander
    Scotland lose their first-choice back three for trip to Twickenham
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie