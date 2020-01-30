Marcos Rojo seals Man United exit

MARCOS ROJO HAS left Man United and returned to his homeland, it has been confirmed.

News of the Argentina international’s move to Estudiantes on a short-term loan deal was made official today.

The 29-year-old defender, who started out his career with Estudiantes, joined Man United from Sporting in a €20 million in 2014 during Louis van Gaal’s spell as Red Devils boss.

However, he has found himself frozen out of the first team in recent times, and came close to joining Everton in the summer.

Having slipped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has seen just nine appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

The most recent of those came back in November, appearing as a last-minute substitute in a 3-1 win over Brighton, while he has not started a Premier League game since the 1-1 draw with Liverpool in October.

Estudiantes announced that agreement had been reached with United on their social media channels, saying: “You always return to the places where you were happy. Because of the sense of belonging, it’s stronger.

Your dream and that of the Pincha family come true. We meet again. Welcome and thanks for coming back, Marcos. We welcome you with the heart.”

United boss Solskjaer had suggested that Rojo would not be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the winter window, as he remains under contract until 2021.

Quizzed on the South American ahead of a Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City, the Norwegian said when asked if he expected a deal to be done: “I wouldn’t think so.

“Marcos has been injured and has been working to get back and get fit again. At the moment it doesn’t look like it, no.”

With Rojo seemingly part of the Red Devils’ plans, he was in attendance for a derby date at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

He took up a place among the travelling support and witnessed a 1-0 victory for Solskjaer’s side — although that was not enough to book them a place in the final.

It would appear as though that was Rojo’s farewell to United fans, with an agreement now in place to take him home.

He previously took in 43 appearances for Estudiantes between 2008 and 2011, before taking in a first adventure in Europe with Russian giants Spartak Moscow.

Additional reporting by Omni

