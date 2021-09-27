Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 27 September 2021
Advertisement

Man United's Marcus Rashford edges closer to return from shoulder surgery

The 23-year-old hopes to resume contact training soon.

By Press Association Monday 27 Sep 2021, 11:28 AM
54 minutes ago 516 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5559041
Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month.
Image: PA
Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month.
Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month.
Image: PA

MARCUS RASHFORD IS hopeful of a return to contact training soon as the Manchester United and England forward continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month.

The 23-year-old posted a message on Twitter that read: “Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation.

“All being well, I will get the green (light) to join in with contact training again.”

Having played with a shoulder issue for much of last season, Rashford decided after being part of England’s Euro 2020 campaign that he would have surgery.

The operation took place on 6 August, with Rashford saying four days later that “everything went well”.

He has missed eight matches in all competitions so far this term for United, who host Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday then Everton in the Premier League three days later.

Rashford also missed England World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland earlier this month.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is set to name his squad on Thursday for matches against Andorra and Hungary on 9 and 12 October.

United then return to action by playing Leicester away on October 16.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie