Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Marcus Rashford was involved in a car crash after United's 1-0 win over Burnley.
# MUFC
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford unhurt after car crash
The incident happened on Saturday night following United’s win over Burnley.
1.8k
2
1 hour ago

MANCHESTER UNITED STRIKER Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash on Saturday night.

The PA news agency understands the crash happened after Manchester United had returned to their Carrington training base following their Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The players returned to the training ground by team bus to collect their own cars before setting off home.

Pictures and footage posted online in the aftermath of the incident showed the damage suffered by Rashford’s Rolls Royce.

It is understood emergency services attended the scene, but Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

The England international, 25, played the whole game at Turf Moor as United won 1-0.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     