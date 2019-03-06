Was it a penalty? The superb Rashford strike that clinched a sensational win for Man United

COOL AS YOU like.

Manchester United have progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals after a sensational comeback victory against PSG in Parc des Princes.

The French side came into this tie with a 2-0 cushion from the first leg of this last-16 tie, but United defied the odds to march on.

And it was Marcus Rashford who slotted the decisive goal from a stoppage-time penalty, which the referee awarded after calling a handball against Presnel Kimpembe in the box via VAR.

It looked as though United had been awarded a corner after Dalot’s long-range shot was deflected out of play.

But the referee referee stopped the play to review the incident. And after a tense wait, he determined that it was a penalty.

Solsk-VAR.



Here's the VAR incident that led to Man United's 91st minute penalty.



What do you think?

A composed Rashford drilled the ball past Gianluigi Buffon from 12 yards to send the travelling support into raptures.

And coupled with an earlier brace of goals from Romelu Lukaku, Rashford’s goal secured their spot in the quarter-finals.

Juan Bernat got the only goal of the night for PSG.

But was it a penalty? Let us know in the comment section below.

