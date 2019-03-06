This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Was it a penalty? The superb Rashford strike that clinched a sensational win for Man United

The Premier League side went into the Champions Leg second leg trailing PSG 2-0.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 10:48 PM
1 hour ago 6,800 Views 30 Comments
COOL AS YOU like.

Manchester United have progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals after a sensational comeback victory against PSG in Parc des Princes.

The French side came into this tie with a 2-0 cushion from the first leg of this last-16 tie, but United defied the odds to march on.

And it was Marcus Rashford who slotted the decisive goal from a stoppage-time penalty, which the referee awarded after calling a handball against Presnel Kimpembe  in the box via VAR.

It looked as though United had been awarded a corner after Dalot’s long-range shot was deflected out of play.

But the referee referee stopped the play to review the incident. And after a tense wait, he determined that it was a penalty.

A composed Rashford drilled the ball past Gianluigi Buffon from 12 yards to send the travelling support into raptures.

And coupled with an earlier brace of goals from Romelu Lukaku, Rashford’s goal secured their spot in the quarter-finals.

Juan Bernat got the only goal of the night for PSG.

But was it a penalty? Let us know in the comment section below.

