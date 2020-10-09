BE PART OF THE TEAM

Marcus Rea handed first start of his Ulster career against Ospreys

Ian Madigan handed the controls for the game in Wales after Dan McFarland opts to give the former Leinster out-half a start.

By Garry Doyle Friday 9 Oct 2020, 12:20 PM
Marcus Rea will make his first start for Ulster tomorrow.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO

MARCUS REA WILL make his first start for Ulster in tomorrow’s PRO14 clash against Ospreys at Liberty Stadium.  

The 23-year-old – who was player of the match in his sole previous Ulster appearance as a replacement against Leinster in April 2019 - has been named at openside flanker.

Rea’s older brother Matty – man of the match in last weekend’s bonus point win over Benetton – is named alongside him at blindside, with Marcell Coetzee once again packing down at number eight.  

Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore have been given the front row starting berths, and Alan O’Connor has been selected along with captain Iain Henderson in the second row. 

Matt Faddes returns to the starting side on the right wing and will join Jacob Stockdale at full-back and Rob Lyttle on the left wing. Last week’s midfield duo of Stewart Moore and James Hume has been retained. Ian Madigan comes in to start at fly-half, pairing with John Cooney at scrum-half. 

Ulster’s coaching team have opted for a 6-2 bench split. Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones and Sean Reidy provide the forward options, with David Shanahan and Louis Ludik offering back line cover.  

Ulster team to play Ospreys Rugby, Guinness PRO14 Round 2, at Liberty Stadium (kick-off tomorrow 5.15pm):   

(15-9) Jacob Stockdale, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle, Ian Madigan, John Cooney.  

(1-8) Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.) , Matthew Rea, Marcus Rea, Marcell Coetzee. 

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Louis Ludik, Sean Reidy. 

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella break down Andy Farrell’s latest 35-man Ireland squad and welcome the news that Joe Schmidt is back in the game:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Garry Doyle
