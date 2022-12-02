Membership : Access or Sign Up
Marcus Smith out for rest of 2022 but should be back in time for England's Six Nations campaign

Smith injured his ankle against South Africa last week.

Smith leaves the field injured.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ENGLAND OUT-HALF Marcus Smith will not play again this year after suffering an ankle injury during the Autumn Nations Series finale against South Africa but should be back in time for next season’s Six Nations.

Smith went off midway through the second half of England’s 27-13 defeat.

He is now set to miss Harlequins’ opening Heineken Champions Cup games against South African side Cell C Sharks and French heavyweights Racing 92, plus a Gallagher Premiership appointment with Bristol at Twickenham on December 27.

But his absence could run well into January, as he is due to have another specialist appointment next week.

England have a pre-Six Nations training camp over the new year period, while their tournament opener is against Scotland on February 4.

“Simply, it is an ankle injury,” Quins head coach Tabai Matson told BT Sport, ahead of the club’s Premiership clash against Bath on Friday night

“He had a specialist have a look at him this week, and another one next week.

“He will be out for this month and I think early next year we will get a better prediction of actually how many weeks he will be out for.”

