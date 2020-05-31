This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 31 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lilian Thuram's son Marcus takes knee after scoring for Gladbach

He bagged a brace for Borussia Monchengladbach against Union Berlin and took the opportunity to make a solitary statement

By AFP Sunday 31 May 2020, 5:07 PM
1 hour ago 4,387 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5112084
Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram kneels on the grass after his opening goal.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram kneels on the grass after his opening goal.
Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram kneels on the grass after his opening goal.
Image: DPA/PA Images

MARCUS THURAM MADE not only a footballing statement as he scored twice in the Bundesliga on Sunday, he also made a political one.

The 22-year-old French striker scored twice as Borussia Moenchengladbach continued their push for a European place by thrashing Union Berlin 4-1. 

Thuram continued his recent hot form when he headed his team’s second goal after 41 minutes.

Thuram, whose father, French World Cup winner Lilian is outspoken on the subject of racism, took the opportunity to make a solitary statement.

He knelt and bowed his head, echoing past protest by National Football League players in the US in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, an issue which has surged back into the headlines following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie