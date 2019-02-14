Napoli captain Hamsik makes €20m move to China

NAPOLI CAPTAIN MAREK Hamsik has sealed his move to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, the Serie A club’s president has confirmed.

“The deal with Dalian has been reached,” said Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis. “I wish Marek to be happy in China. Napoli’s doors will always been open for him.”

The Slovakian will arrive in China on Friday.

Napoli had initially suspended the deal because of a problem with agreed “payment methods” with the Chinese club who are coached by German Bernd Schuster.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that under the renegotiated deal the €20 million fee will be paid in two instalments — €5m immediately and another €15m already guaranteed within a year.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis had also demanded additional bank guarantees from the Chinese club.

Hamsik, 31, capped 111 times for Slovakia, has played for Napoli since 2007.

He scored 121 goals in 520 appearances and last season overtook legend Diego Maradona (115) as the club’s record goalscorer.

The three-year deal will reportedly earn him an annual salary of €9m — three times what he earns in Italy.

Hamsik helped the club win two Coppa Italia titles, in 2012 and 2014, and the 2014 Supercoppa Italiana.

Napoli — who last won Serie A in 1990 — are second in Serie A, 11 points adrift of leaders Juventus.

