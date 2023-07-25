Marie Hourihan appointed head coach of Stoke City's women's team

STOKE CITY HAVE have appointed former Republic of Ireland international Marie Hourihan as the first full-time head coach of the club’s women’s team.

The 34-year-old joins Stoke from London Bees and will take charge of the side’s first season as a semi-professional outfit.

Prior to stepping into coaching in 2021, Hourihan enjoyed a successful playing career in the professional game. The ex-goalkeeper won the Women’s Super League with Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as lifting the Women’s FA Cup with both clubs and Birmingham City.

Hourihan will also be involved in a coaching capacity at the Stoke’s Academy.

“This is an historic day for Stoke City as Marie becomes the first full-time head coach of our women’s team,” said the club’s technical director Ricky Martin.

“Marie joins us at an exciting time as we look to capitalise on the squad turning semi-professional thanks to the financial commitment of our owners.

“She enjoyed a wealth of success during her professional career in England and she is transferring those experiences into her role as a coach and manager.”

Hourihan said: “It’s a fantastic time to be joining Stoke City and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“As the team embarks on a new era, we want to be extremely competitive in what promises to be an exciting division.”