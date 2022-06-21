Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Further Chelsea upheaval as influential director Marina Granovskaia set to depart

She has led on transfer negotiations in recent years, gaining respect for driving tough but fair deals.

By Press Association Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 8:14 AM
57 minutes ago 1,926 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5795670
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.
Image: PA
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.
Image: PA

MARINA GRANOVSKAIA IS expected to leave Chelsea as Todd Boehly prepares to take over from Bruce Buck as chairman, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Boehly is understood to be ready to step in as chairman, when Buck relinquishes the role at the end of the month.

Director Granovskaia is now thought to be gearing up to depart the Stamford Bridge club, as the Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium continues its overhaul at the west London club.

Granovskaia has led on transfer negotiations in recent years, gaining respect across the football administration community for driving tough but fair deals.

Boehly’s desire for a hands-on stewardship at Stamford Bridge is underscored by both Buck’s step back from the chairmanship, and now Granovskaia’s anticipated exit.

Buck has worked at Chelsea for almost 20 years, and will remain with the Blues in an advisory capacity when relinquishing the chairmanship.

Buck is understood to have won a lot of respect from Chelsea’s new consortium chiefs Boehly and Clearlake Capital during the club’s record £4.25billion sale process.

The 48-year-old Boehly is understood to have found himself greatly engaged and fascinated by the challenge ahead at Chelsea however, prompting his move towards the central role of chairman.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Buck helped broker Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea purchase in 2003, before progressing to the role of chairman as the Blues became a dominant global force.

The New York-born lawyer was on hand as the Blues won 21 men’s trophies and 12 women’s titles in the Abramovich era.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie