Further Chelsea upheaval as influential director Marina Granovskaia set to depart

MARINA GRANOVSKAIA IS expected to leave Chelsea as Todd Boehly prepares to take over from Bruce Buck as chairman, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Boehly is understood to be ready to step in as chairman, when Buck relinquishes the role at the end of the month.

Director Granovskaia is now thought to be gearing up to depart the Stamford Bridge club, as the Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium continues its overhaul at the west London club.

Granovskaia has led on transfer negotiations in recent years, gaining respect across the football administration community for driving tough but fair deals.

Boehly’s desire for a hands-on stewardship at Stamford Bridge is underscored by both Buck’s step back from the chairmanship, and now Granovskaia’s anticipated exit.

Buck has worked at Chelsea for almost 20 years, and will remain with the Blues in an advisory capacity when relinquishing the chairmanship.

Buck is understood to have won a lot of respect from Chelsea’s new consortium chiefs Boehly and Clearlake Capital during the club’s record £4.25billion sale process.

The 48-year-old Boehly is understood to have found himself greatly engaged and fascinated by the challenge ahead at Chelsea however, prompting his move towards the central role of chairman.

Buck helped broker Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea purchase in 2003, before progressing to the role of chairman as the Blues became a dominant global force.

The New York-born lawyer was on hand as the Blues won 21 men’s trophies and 12 women’s titles in the Abramovich era.