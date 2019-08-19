This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 19 August, 2019
'Finally I return to my city': Balotelli joins newly-promoted Brescia

The former Milan and Inter striker was a free agent, but returns home on a reported three-year contract.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Aug 2019, 9:29 AM
Image: NICOLAS TUCAT
Image: NICOLAS TUCAT

BRESCIA HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of free agent Mario Balotelli ahead of their Serie A campaign, with the striker joining on a reported three-year deal with the newly promoted outfit.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since leaving Marseille at the end of last season, where he enjoyed a fruitful run of form having cancelled his contract with Ligue 1 rivals Nice in January. 

However, despite a return of eight goals in 15 appearances for Marseille, financial restrictions at the Stade Velodrome meant the former Inter, Manchester City, Milan and Liverpool forward was left without a club once his short-term contract expired in June.

He returns to the Lombardy city where he spent much of his childhood after previous negotiations with Brazilian giants Flamengo broke down.

The striker celebrated his new team on Instagram, with the caption “Finally, I return to MY CITY!”.

The42 Team

