'Finally I return to my city': Balotelli joins newly-promoted Brescia

BRESCIA HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of free agent Mario Balotelli ahead of their Serie A campaign, with the striker joining on a reported three-year deal with the newly promoted outfit.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since leaving Marseille at the end of last season, where he enjoyed a fruitful run of form having cancelled his contract with Ligue 1 rivals Nice in January.

However, despite a return of eight goals in 15 appearances for Marseille, financial restrictions at the Stade Velodrome meant the former Inter, Manchester City, Milan and Liverpool forward was left without a club once his short-term contract expired in June.

He returns to the Lombardy city where he spent much of his childhood after previous negotiations with Brazilian giants Flamengo broke down.

The striker celebrated his new team on Instagram, with the caption “Finally, I return to MY CITY!”.

