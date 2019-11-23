This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 23 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mario Balotelli dropped after training ground bust-up

The player has a row with Brescia coach Fabio Grosso.

By AFP Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 9:50 PM
48 minutes ago 1,466 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4904241
Mario Balotelli (file pic).
Image: Gianluca Checchi/Lapresse
Mario Balotelli (file pic).
Mario Balotelli (file pic).
Image: Gianluca Checchi/Lapresse

MARIO BALOTELLI has been dropped for Sunday’s Serie A trip to AS Roma after a training ground bust-up with new Brescia coach Fabio Grosso.

Ex-World Cup winner Grosso, who took over the struggling northern side this month, was reported to be angered by the Italian forward’s lazy attitude in training on Thursday.

Balotelli stormed out of the session and has now been dropped and could face disciplinary action.

“I demand great rhythm and intensity, when it doesn’t happen I prefer to change. He didn’t do it and he was cast side,” Grosso told a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

The 2006 World Cup winner’s word echo those of Balotelli’s former coaches which included Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini and Jose Mourinho.

“I don’t want to minimise or blow it out of proportion. For me it will be crucial to use everyone at my disposal, but I can only do so much,” continued Grosso.

I told Mario that I can only help him to a certain point. Then he has to help himself.”

Balotelli, who was born in Sicily but adopted and raised just outside Brescia, agreed a three-year deal with the Serie B champions after being released by Marseille last June.

But it has been a difficult start to the campaign for the 29-year-old with two goals scored in seven matches.

The former Inter Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool striker was also targeted by racist chanting in Verona where he threatened to walk off the pitch.

Balotelli, who has 36 caps for Italy, has not featured on the international stage in over a year as coach Mancini said he was not playing at a high enough standard.

Brescia are bottom of the Serie A table and travel to Roma looking for their first win in two months.

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie