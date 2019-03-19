This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mario Balotelli not fit enough to play for Italy - Mancini

The Azzurri begin their campaign to reach the European finals playing Finland on Saturday.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 10:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,464 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4551080
Mario Balotelli (file pic)
Image: Baratoux Loic/ABACA
Mario Balotelli (file pic)
Mario Balotelli (file pic)
Image: Baratoux Loic/ABACA

ITALY COACH ROBERTO Mancini said Monday he overlooked Mario Balotelli for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers because the Marseille player lacked fitness.

Italy begin their campaign to reach the European finals playing Finland on Saturday in Udine after they failed to qualify for the World Cup last year for the first time in 60 years.

Balotelli’s positive start at Marseille with five goals in seven starts has not convinced Mancini, nor has the performance of Andrea Belotti, 25, who has scored ten league goals for Torino.

“Mario is not yet in optimal condition to play for the national team,” Mancini.

“He has improved physically compared to September but can still improve. From him I expect a lot, he’s nearly 29 years-old, he’s at his peak, and for the national team he must give the maximum.”

Italy also play Liechtenstein in Parma on March 26.

The beauty of the national team is that everyone can express their opinion,” said former Manchester City coach of his decision to overlook the two forwards.

“I make my choices, Belotti is like the others who have stayed at home this time, he can do much better and return to the national team. He is young, he is improving in the league, he will surely be able to come back ”

Veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella was recalled at 36 years as he leads the Serie A goal scorers chart with 21 efforts in 28 games.

The group also includes promising youngsters Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and Juventus striker Moise Kean, both aged 19.

“I called up a few more players because I didn’t really know everyone’s condition and wanted to get to know them and evaluate them better,” continued Mancini.

“We called up a few more strikers because we have to work in this sense. I’m sorry for those who were left out.

“We have young players who are improving. We thank (U21 coach Luigi) Di Biagio because we took several of his players for the European Championship away from him.

Zaniolo can surely debut for us. Kean? Moise has won so much for his age. Let’s hope he starts like Balotelli did, which is very good.

“I’m confident. Our games coming up project us towards the European Championship, so we must do well in them.

“We have lots of good players, now the bar needs raising. Jorginho is playing well.

“Chelsea are having problems, but he’s missed hardly any matches. The same goes for (Marco) Verratti.”

Italy have won the European championship just once in 1968 and were runners-up in 2000 and 2012.

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

