Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Free agent Goetze joins PSV Eindhoven

The 2014 World Cup final hero is heading to the Eredivisie after Borussia Dortmund decided not to offer him a new deal.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 12:25 PM
54 minutes ago 1,693 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5226251
Goetze holding up his new club's shirt.
Image: Twitter/PSV
Goetze holding up his new club's shirt.
Goetze holding up his new club's shirt.
Image: Twitter/PSV

GERMAN WORLD CUP final hero Mario Goetze, who was a free agent after Borussia Dortmund allowed him to leave, has signed a two-year contract with PSV Eindhoven.

Goetze, scorer of the extra-time goal that gave Germany a 1-0 victory over Argentina in Brazil in 2014, made only five Bundesliga starts at Dortmund last season.

The club decided not to offer him a new contract and, at 28, he became a free agent, which meant he could sign after the transfer window shut and after reported negotiations with Hertha Berlin went nowhere.

The attacking midfielder started his career at Borussia and moved to Bayern Munich in 2013 but was allowed to return to Dortmund after three seasons.

He won the last of his 63 Germany caps in 2017.

That same year, Goetze was diagnosed with a rare metabolic illness known as myopathy, a muscle disorder which can cause fatigue and weight gain.

© – AFP, 2020

