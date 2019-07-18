This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 18 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Atletico Madrid complete €29m deal for highly rated Spanish defender

Mario Hermoso joins the La Liga side from Espanyol on a five-year deal.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,452 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4729829
Mario Hermoso in action for Espanyol earlier this year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Mario Hermoso in action for Espanyol earlier this year.
Mario Hermoso in action for Espanyol earlier this year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID’S CLOSE-season spending spree has continued with the €29 million acquisition of Spain defender Mario Hermoso from Espanyol.

The 24-year-old centre-back has cost Atletico €25m upfront, with a further €4m to follow in the shape of various performance-related add-ons.

Hermoso had just 12 months left on his Espanyol contract and has now agreed to a five-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

A Real Madrid academy product, Hermoso only made his top-flight debut in the 2017-18 campaign but has since enjoyed a rapid rise.

He particularly impressed last term as Espanyol – who have a 20% sell-on clause – finished seventh in La Liga, earning his first Spain cap last November.

With Atletico seeing Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Filipe Luis and Juanfran all depart at the end of last season, Hermoso had long been suggested as a likely arrival.

But Espanyol’s apparent initial reluctance to reduce their asking price from the reported €40m release clause in his contract meant negotiations dragged on.

An agreement has been found, though, and Hermoso is the latest defender to join Atletico after Felipe, Renan Lodi and Kieran Trippier, who arrived a day earlier.

In a statement released on Espanyol’s official club website, the Spanish club wished the 24-year-old good luck in his new club, adding:

“From the first day, Hermoso has shown exemplary behavior as a player of RCD Espanyol and has defended the Blue and White colours with his commitment.”

Atletico, meanwhile, wrote in welcoming their new signing: ”We welcome an extraordinary player, who, despite his youth, has experience and a promising future.

“He arrives to make our squad stronger and we wish him all the best in this beautiful new challenge at Atletico de Madrid.”

Hermoso takes Atletico’s reported expenditure to €248m with Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix, Hector Herrera, Nicolas Ibanez and Ivan Saponjic also new to the club, although they recouped €120m from Antoine Griezmann’s controversial departure to Barcelona.

Simeone’s side finished second in the Liga table last season, 11 points behind champions Barcelona, and they get their 2019-20 campaign underway on 18 August with a home fixture against Getafe.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie