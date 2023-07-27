'This is just the beginning. We are capable of being one of the top teams in the world'

AS THE HEARTBROKEN Irish players passed through the mixed zone and tried to come to terms with their World Cup dream ending, they shared similar sentiments.

“Mixed emotions,” Marissa Sheva began after the gutting 2-1 defeat to Canada on a miserable night in Perth. “Disappointed but also I have an overwhelming feeling of pride.

“So disappointed that we haven’t gotten a result out of that because I think we were so close to coming out with a win. We fought like hell and I think that that’s just always something you’re gonna see this group of girls do.

“Everybody’s crushed that we’re now out of it. We’ll be back. We have business to finish. We’ll be back in Brisbane against Nigeria, and we’re gonna continue to fight. This was our first World Cup, and I don’t think we played like it. I think we can go home really proud of that.”

The US-born attacker endured a difficult opening night against Australia in Sydney last week, conceding the decisive second-half penalty as the Girls In Green’s historic opener finished 1-0.

She was dropped from Vera Pauw’s XI for Canada, with Lucy Quinn added to the original starting team and Áine O’Gorman handed a late call-up after Heather Payne pulled up in the warm-up.

Sheva was aware Payne was an injury concern and said she knew Pauw would consider her at right wing-back. “I think it actually suits my playing style,” she noted, prepared and willing to play any role.

It was ultimately off the bench; Sheva notably “itching to get on the field” and bounce back from last week’s individual and collective disappointment.

On picking herself up, the Pennsylvania native said: “The girls were incredible.

“Oh my goodness, I couldn’t have imagined the support that I received from them. And the messages – I mean, I was trying to stay off social media but once I realised that all of the fans back home were only sending messages of support and positivity, I was reading all of them.

“I couldn’t respond to all of them but I would love for family, friends, everyone back home in Ireland to know that I was reading it. I felt the support. I needed that in that moment. And I really appreciate it. So honestly, it’s been out of my mind for quite a while now because the girls have been so awesome.

“I just know that if it was anyone else, I wouldn’t have held it against them. It’s a team. We have 90-plus minutes to put the ball in the back of the net. Same thing tonight, we had we had opportunities and it takes 23, it takes every single player whether you get on the field or not.”

Reflecting on her journey in the green jersey thus far, Sheva added: “It’s been the most incredible experience. I couldn’t have imagined back in February in my first camp that I would be standing here right now. I feel so privileged and honoured. I feel like I’m beaming with Irish pride. I could get emotional about it.

“This won’t be our last tournament. This won’t be our last World Cup. This is just the beginning for this team. I think we showed that we are capable of being one of the top teams in the world. Even though we haven’t gotten the results. I think you can see it. We can see it and we can feel it.”

The journey continues apace. With plenty of time to dwell on history, legacy and the bigger picture of Irish women’s football, the focus must switch immediately to Nigeria on Monday and finishing this tournament with points on the board.

Sheva says it’s “so important” to get a win back at their base in Brisbane and bow out of their first major tournament a high.

“We’re gonna treat it just like we treated the last two games regardless of the fact that we’re now out. For the girls, for the fans. The atmosphere here tonight was incredible. It felt like a home game. I had goosebumps the entire time.”