Cavendish storms to second Tour stage win in three days

THE MARK CAVENDISH comeback gathered pace today as he won his second stage in three days with a triumph on a day for pure sprinters along a 1.7km home straight at Chateauroux.
After a barren five-year spell on the Tour, the win on stage six took Cavendish’s tally on the world’s greatest bike race to 32, just two short of Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34.
🏆 Cav wins again !!!! 🏆— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 1, 2021
🏆 @MarkCavendish s’impose à nouveau !!! 🏆#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/6UlVRqj7eb
