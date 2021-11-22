Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 22 November 2021
Cavendish suffers broken ribs and collapsed lung in crash in Belgium

The 36-year-old will be discharged from hospital later today or tomorrow morning.

By AFP Monday 22 Nov 2021, 5:41 PM
Mark Cavendish (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BRITISH CYCLIST MARK Cavendish suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung after crashing heavily at the Six Days of Ghent, his Deceuninck Quick-Step team said Monday.

Cavendish was riding in the Madison on Sunday when Danish world and Olympic champion Lasse Norman Hansen crashed in front of him after Gerben Thijssen slipped on a wet patch on the track.

The 36-year-old, winner of a record-equalling 34 stages on the Tour de France, rode into the Dane’s bike, sending him tumbling to the floor.

“Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax (collapsed lung), both of which have been treated with medication. He has been kept in the hospital for observation,” Deceuninck Quick-Step said.

“It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Read next:

