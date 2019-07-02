This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Injuries catch up with Cavendish as he's dropped for Tour de France

The 34-year-old will miss the Tour for the first time since 2006.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 12:16 PM
52 minutes ago 891 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4706406
Cavendish has struggled with injuries and illness.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Cavendish has struggled with injuries and illness.
Cavendish has struggled with injuries and illness.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MARK CAVENDISH HAS been left out of Team Dimension Data’s line-up for the upcoming Tour de France.

Cavendish has won 30 Tour stages — the second most in history — and took the points classification title in 2011, but he has not been selected for the first time since 2006.

The 34-year-old sprinter has struggled for form since returning to action this year after a second bout of the debilitating Epstein Barr virus.

He has only made the podium once in 2019 — third place in the third stage of the Tour of Turkey in April — and could only finish 22nd in the British National Championships road race on Sunday.

Cavendish was not mentioned in a news release to announce the Dimension Data team on Tuesday.

Dimension Data instead went with Edvald Boasson Hagen, Stephen Cummins, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Michael Valgren, Roman Kreuziger, Giacomo Nizzolo, Ben King and Lars Bak.

Team principal Doug Ryder said: “[I am] really excited to announce this great group of riders who we feel will be the best suited to meet the team’s objectives we have set out for this year’s Tour de France.”

Cavendish signed a new contract with Dimension Data in October and outlined his desire to chase down Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour stage wins.

“It’s no secret that it’s the one goal that I have left in cycling,” he said at the time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie