Dublin: 2°C Saturday 23 January 2021
Funds being raised for dual Waterford minor that suffered spinal injury in crash

Friends of Mark Dalton are raising funds to help modify his home.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 11:41 AM
Mark Dalton in action for Waterford.
Image: Mark Dalton Recovery Fund
Image: Mark Dalton Recovery Fund

A MAJOR FUNDRAISING effort is underway to raise funds for dual Waterford minor Mark Dalton who suffered a spinal injury in a car crash last December.

Dalton, his twin brother Tom and three friends were involved in the serious accident, which left Mark with major trauma to his spine. 

Days after the crash, the brothers were due to line out with Waterford in the Munster minor hurling championship against Tipperary.

The 17-year-old was treated at Cork University Hospital and the Spinal Unit of the Mater Hospital and is currently taking the first step of his lengthy rehabilitation journey at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

Friends of the 5th year student have set-up a GoFundMe page to aid the family in modifying the home so Mark can come home as soon as possible. 

“Mark is and was, along with his twin brother Tom, a very important member of this year’s county minor hurling panel,” said Waterford minor hurling manager Darragh Duggan.

“Armed with a relaxed but focused attitude, Mark developed into a fine young hurler who excelled in an attacking role. Mark’s contribution to the panel was immense and his searing pace, along with a superb eye for a score, was sorely missed in our championship outing against Tipperary.”

To read more about Mark’s story and donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Kevin O'Brien
