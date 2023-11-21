FAI Cup final goalscorer Doyle joins US club as St Pat's sign Kavanagh from Derry

US OUTFIT RHODE Island FC have confirmed the signing of Mark Doyle, recent FAI Cup champion with St Patrick’s Athletic.

Doyle, 25, will play his football in the USL [United Soccer League] Championship — second-tier to the MLS [Major League Soccer] — with Rhode Island’s new professional men’s soccer team.

The striker signed off on his St Pat’s chapter with a goal in the recent FAI Cup final victory over Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium, and the Premier Division outfit announced his departure this afternoon.

“Mark Doyle’s time at the club has come to an end as he takes up an opportunity abroad,” a social media post read.

“He scored 15 times in 73 appearances during his two years with us. Mark’s last goal as a Saint was the opener in our FAI Cup Final win last Sunday.

“Thanks for your efforts ‘Rick’ and good luck.”

Doyle previously represented Drogheda United, his record across both clubs 59 goals in 189 appearances.

Rhode Island FC welcomed their new arrival from the “League of Ireland First Division,” with head coach and general manager Khano Smith commenting:

“Mark is a player with a proven track record of repeated success. He is a very direct player with a habit of scoring goals in key moments which makes Mark an incredible asset to our growing Rhode Island FC roster. It is an honor to welcome him to the team.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the Rhode Island FC roster, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the club’s inaugural season,” Doyle said.

“I look forward to working alongside my teammates and coaching staff to create a team that is ready to compete from our first game and that Rhode Island FC fans will be proud to cheer on.”

Doyle’s Rhode Island FC make their USL Championship debut in early March 2024.

Meanwhile, Pat’s have confirmed the signing of Brandon Kavanagh from Derry City.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder arrives at Richmond Park on a multi-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Kavanagh began his League of Ireland underage career with Bohemians before enjoying a successful spell at Shamrock Rovers. The former Ireland underage international had a loan stint at Bray Wanderers, and joined the Candystripes ahead of the 2022 campaign. There, he won the FAI Cup and scored nine goals in 72 appearances.

“I’m really looking forward to being a St Pat’s player and I’m delighted to get the deal over the line,” Kavanagh said.

“I spoke to Jon [Daly, manager] about his plans for the club and I’m excited for the future here. Pat’s have done really well over the last couple of seasons, they’ve just won the cup again, they play good football and the supporters have been excellent, it’s something I really want to be part of and I can’t wait to get to work.”

“I’m delighted to get Brandon in,” Daly added. “I’ve seen him play live numerous times and I’ve always come away impressed by his performances, he is a very talented player.

“I’ve no doubt Brandon will fit into the group really well and we’re very happy to welcome him to the club.”