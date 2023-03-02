Mark English forced to withdraw from European Indoor Championships

MARK ENGLISH HAS been forced to pull out of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul due to illness.

English, twice a European Indoors medallist, was viewed as one of Ireland’s best medal hopes this month. He was due to run in the 800m heats today.

“I came here in great shape, but unfortunately I’m not in a position to do myself justice,” English said. Athletics Ireland said in a statement they “look forward to seeing him back in the green singlet later this year”. John Fitzsimons will be the first Irish athlete on track when he competes in the heats of that event, today at 4.14pm. Fourteen athletes will represent Team Ireland in Turkey. Israel Olatunde heads the championships fresh from setting a new Irish 60m record of 6.57 seconds earlier this month at the National Championships at Abbotstown. He will compete in the 60m Hurdles heats early on Saturday morning (6.20am)

