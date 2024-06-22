Advertisement
It's been a brilliant week for Mark English. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Going Well

Mark English breaks his own Irish 800m record for second time in four days

The Donegal star clocked a time of 1:44.53 in Madrid.
10.58am, 22 Jun 2024
236
2

MARK ENGLISH HAS broken his own Irish 800m record for the second time this week.

The Donegal star clocked a time of 1:44.53 at the Meeting Madrid in the Spanish capital last night, having run 1:44.69 at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on Tuesday.

The latter time – two-hundredths of a second faster than his previous three-year national record — saw him seal his qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

The soon-to-be three-time Olympian finished fourth last night, with Belgium’s Elliot Cretan triumphing in a time of 1:44.28.

Sharlene Mawdsley also returned to action in Madrid after her superb European Championships showing. She recorded the second fastest 400m time of her career, 50.82, as she was pipped on the line and finished second.

Sarah Healy was also second in the 800m (2:01.30), while Nick Griggs finished sixth in his 1500m (3:35.64).

On the field, Nicola Tuthill was seventh in the Hammer Throw. Her best effort of 69.33m came in the second round.

Meanwhile, Kate Veale and Brendan Boyce are bidding for Olympic qualification in the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay at Morton Stadium this morning.

Emma Duffy
