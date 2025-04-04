Ex-Man United player keen to return after considering quitting football

FORMER MANCHESTER United defender Brandon Williams has revealed he considered quitting football but is now keen to return.

The 24-year-old has taken a break from the game since being released by United last summer.

He is currently awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without third-party insurance at Chester Crown Court last month.

Williams crashed his car while driving in an erratic manner and at speeds of up to 99mph near Handforth, Cheshire, with a balloon at his mouth on 20 August, 2023, according to the Crown Prosecution service (CPS).

Left-back Williams has not played a competitive game since December 2023, when he was on loan at Ipswich.

Speaking on ‘Fozcast’, a podcast featuring former United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster, Williams said: “I wasn’t happy to sit out for a season. I was prepared to have a break, I just didn’t know how long that break was going to be or how long I needed that break for.

“When looking back now, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have the break. I don’t think I would even be training now. I literally think I would have just…”

When asked if he would have finished with football, he said: “Yes, I think so.”

Williams, who also had a spell on loan at Norwich during the 2021-22 campaign, added that the attention he received after breaking into the United first team in 2019 “just got too much for me”.

“I just lost all of normality, I couldn’t do things,” he said. “You get people following you.”

He is now training in the hope of finding a way back into the game but admitted he has not spoken to his agent for “maybe a year”.

He added that he has received interest from other clubs in England, Europe and the United States.